Anantapur: Nishanthi takes charge as Joint Collector, YSR Housing

Anantapur: Joint Collector for YSR Housing Nishanthi has taken charge here on Monday. Nishanthi who was earlier Sub-Collector of Penukonda has been promoted as Joint Collector for Housing.

Addressing a meeting of Housing officials, Nishanthi promised the beneficiaries excellent amenities in the YSR Housing Colonies. She said the State government was creating basic infrastructure facilities in all housing colonies on par with any private venture and even more than the private parties.

Every colony will resemble a well developed township with well laid roads, parks, shopping complexes, schools, community halls, water and power supply, Anganwadis, village secretariats and every paraphernia a township required including public transport availability.

Nishanthi who is part of 2017 IAS batch took over as Sub-Collector of Penukonda in September 2019 and served in the position until she was given promotion as Joint Collector for housing. Under the first phase of the housing, as many as 1,11,099 houses will be grounded.

Housing project director Venkateshwara Reddy, executive engineers Chadramouli, Krishnaiah, Narayanamma and Sailaja participated.