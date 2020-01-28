Anantapur: People will not care about capital location if VS, VV system implemented effectively

Anantapur: Village Secretariats (VS) and Village Volunteers (VV) system, the brainchild of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy which has been declared as fully operational from January 26, generated a lot of hope among the general public particularly among the rural masses.



Each Village Volunteers is entrusted with the responsibility of taking the benefits of government schemes to 50 families. The government believes that the system is the grand concept of 'Gram Swaraj'.

Rama Krishna Reddy, a village volunteer in Anantapur Rural told 'The Hans India' that under the concept, the benefits of government schemes will come to the doorstep of people.

Former Sarpanch Venkatram Naidu says when all the village secretariats and village volunteers work in tune with people's aspirations, the common man will not be bothered about the location of the state secretariat or the seat of governance of the government.

Educationist Viswachary interacting with 'The Hans India' opined that until recently people used to seek the help of MLAs and MPs to get benefits of government schemes.

Now, people have to go to the people's representatives for community development projects like roads, irrigation and for creation of community assets.

Social worker Vijay Kumar says that the Collector should make plans on the effective functioning of village volunteers and see that all the 50 families get all the government benefits. People will not be worried about the location of capital or the division of capital into 3 capitals, he says.