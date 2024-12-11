Live
Pawan Kalyan Shines Globally as 2nd Most Googled Actor of 2024 Amid Busy Film, Political Career
Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Tollywood superstar, ranks as the second most Googled actor globally in 2024. Discover more about his ongoing projects, including Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan is successfully managing two major roles in his life: one as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the other as a leading actor in Indian cinema. Despite having a very busy schedule due to his political responsibilities, Pawan Kalyan is still dedicated to completing his film projects.
In a remarkable achievement, Pawan Kalyan has been ranked as the second most Googled actor in the world for 2024, according to Google’s Year in Search. This ranking highlights his massive global popularity, and he is the only Indian actor to make it to this prestigious list, showing the international recognition he enjoys.
Pawan Kalyan is currently finishing the final shoot for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Once this is completed, he will head to Thailand to continue filming his upcoming movie, They Call Him OG. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for updates on his next major project, Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Stay tuned for more news about this legendary actor’s upcoming works.