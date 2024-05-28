Anantapur police open history sheet against 159 persons

Tadipatri(Anantapur district): Following incidents on polling day, district SP Gowthami Sali has opened history sheets against individuals involved in riots across multiple areas. A total of 159 history sheets have been initiated, with 106 in Tadipatri, 37 in Yadiki, 7 in Peddavadaguru and 9 in other regions. In response to the disturbances, the SP stressed the need for strict legal action to prevent similar incidents.

Swift police action was taken over the clashes in Tadipatri and Konuppalapadu of Yadiki mandal, leading to arrests in both cases. Furthermore, individuals responsible for altercations in Dimmagudi of Peddavadaguru mandal are facing consequences, with history sheets opened in connection with this incident.

During a virtual conference from her office on Monday with station house officials and other personnel at sub-divisional level to review ongoing constituency-wise security arrangements, the SP stressed the importance of pre-emptive steps, with special focus on villages known for law and order issues. Measures include conducting bind-overs against troublemakers such as rowdy sheeters, hired assailants and individuals with a history of disruptive behaviour during elections. Additionally, the SP called for the initiation of history sheets against those with prior criminal cases and involvement in electoral clashes. With a focus on faction prone and problematic villages, the police will strengthen their presence to gather intelligence and respond promptly to emerging situations.

SP Gowthami said enforcement strategies encompass flag marches, cordon and search operations, vehicle checks and convening of gram sabhas to maintain vigilance. She warned that stringent action will be taken against unauthorised drone usage and victory processions post result announcements. Section 144 will be strictly enforced to deter gatherings exceeding five individuals, with heightened security around the residences of election candidates and continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras.