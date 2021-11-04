Anantapur: Polls for ZPTC, MPTC wards to be held on November 16

Anantapur: Zilla Praja Parishat Chief Executive Officer Bhaskar Reddy has announced that polling for four MPTC wards and one ZPTC ward for Chilamattur will be held on November 16 in the district. Similarly, election for four sarpanch posts and for 31 MPTC wards will be conducted on November 14.

In a press release, Bhaskar Reddy called upon all the political parties to strictly adhere to model code of conduct and ensure peaceful conduct of the polls on November 14 and 16.

He said the latest voters' list updated as on October 11 will be the basis for consideration of the voters' list. The wards that are going for polls include 1 ZPTC ward, 16 MPTC wards, 4 sarpanches election and MPTC ward 31. Nominations will be accepted until the evening of November 5, scrutiny on November 6, objections reviewed on November 7, enquiry into objections on November 8 and withdrawal of nominations on November 9 until 3 pm.

Final list of candidates will be announced after 3 pm on the same day. Polling will be held on November 16. Counting of votes will be held on November 18 and the results will be declared on the same day.

Similarly nominations will be accepted for 4 sarpanches and ward no 31 from Wednesday to Friday (November 5), nominations scrutinized on November 6, objections to nominations on November 7, probe into objections raised on November 8, withdrawal of nominations on November 9 and polling will be held on November 7 and counting of votes and declaration of results on the same day.