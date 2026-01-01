Anantapur registers 22.5% drop in crime in 2025

Anantapur: Anantapur district recorded a significant 22.5 per cent reduction in overall crime during 2025, reflecting improved public safety and effective policing, according to the Annual Crime Review-2025 released by District Superintendent of Police K Jagadeesh.

The report revealed that the total number of crimes declined from 8,841 cases in 2024 to 6,851 in 2025. Crimes against property such as chain snatching, burglaries and night thefts witnessed a noticeable fall, with police achieving higher recovery of stolen property through improved technical investigation methods.

Crimes against women showed a marked decline, including reductions in rape cases, harassment, domestic violence and cyber offences.

Women-related murders dropped by over 50 per cent, while cyber crimes targeting women fell by 25 per cent.

The SP attributed this to focused awareness campaigns, special policing initiatives and strengthened legal enforcement.

Road accidents also decreased, with fatalities and injuries showing a downward trend due to stricter traffic enforcement, visible policing, drunk-driving checks and public awareness programmes.

Cases involving Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes dropped by 25 per cent, indicating enhanced social security and timely justice delivery. Police also reported success in cyber fraud prevention, blocking transactions worth Rs67.92 lakh and reducing complaint volumes through faster response mechanisms.

Narcotics enforcement remained a priority, with multiple NDPS cases registered, arrests made and ganja seizures conducted. Awareness drives and rehabilitation measures were intensified to curb substance abuse.

The district police also achieved higher conviction rates, resolved over 12,000 cases through Lok Adalats, strengthened drone surveillance, and improved emergency response through Dial-100/112 services.

Jagadeesh credited the progress to community participation, data-driven policing and coordinated efforts of all police units.

Tadipatri ASP Rohit Kumar, Trainee IPS Ashwini Manideep, and DSPs participated in the programme.