  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur: Rs 17.65 cr budget for libraries approved

Anantapur: Rs 17.65 cr budget for libraries approved
x

District Libraries chairperson Uma Mohan Reddy presiding over the annual budget meeting of District Libraries in Anantapur on Thursday

Highlights

District Libraries Chairperson Uma Mohan Reddy on Thursday presided over the annual 2023-24 budget meeting approved by the director of public libraries Mangalagiri.

Anantapur : District Libraries Chairperson Uma Mohan Reddy on Thursday presided over the annual 2023-24 budget meeting approved by the director of public libraries Mangalagiri. The meeting approved Rs17.65 crore budget to meet the expenditure related to the salaries of the employees, purchase of new books, repair and renovation of library buildings, new buildings construction and to meet the daily administrative expenditure.

The governing body members after discussion, has given the green signal giving financial clearances for the budget requirements.

Deputy education officer Udhay Bhaskar, I&PR officer Guruswamy Setty, district panchayat office administrative officer Vishwanath Reddy and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X