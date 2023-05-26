Anantapur: Rs 17.65 cr budget for libraries approved

Live
District Libraries Chairperson Uma Mohan Reddy on Thursday presided over the annual 2023-24 budget meeting approved by the director of public libraries Mangalagiri.
Anantapur : District Libraries Chairperson Uma Mohan Reddy on Thursday presided over the annual 2023-24 budget meeting approved by the director of public libraries Mangalagiri. The meeting approved Rs17.65 crore budget to meet the expenditure related to the salaries of the employees, purchase of new books, repair and renovation of library buildings, new buildings construction and to meet the daily administrative expenditure.
The governing body members after discussion, has given the green signal giving financial clearances for the budget requirements.
Deputy education officer Udhay Bhaskar, I&PR officer Guruswamy Setty, district panchayat office administrative officer Vishwanath Reddy and others participated.
