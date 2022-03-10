Anantapur: Schools proposed for renovation fall from 985 to 291 due to fund crunch

Anantapur: The State government which covered renovation of 1,294 schools in the first phase under 'Nadu-Nedu', had taken up another 985 schools in the second phase at a cost of Rs 412 crore but due to funds crunch it has condensed the number of schools to a mere 291 thus reducing the number of schools renovation by two thirds of its targeted schools.

It had also reduced the allocated budget to Rs 222.62 crore. This has dampened the spirits of students, parents and village committees as well as the officials concerned. The government has asked the DEO concerned to send revised estimates for the 291 schools.

In the first stage of the second phase, additional classrooms will be built in 107 schools. In the second stage additional classrooms and repairs to seven schools will be taken up, according to DEO Samuel. In stage 3,106 schools will get water supply amenities, latrines construction, painting and provision of fans and lights and 10 different amenities to the schools.

Actually the additional classrooms provision was necessitated by condensing of number of schools to less number and merger of 3,4,5 classes with the nearest high schools to reduce operational losses of schools. So far, 380 schools which are not viable for operation had been merged with other nearest high schools. The requirement for additional classrooms cropped up due to the merger of loss-making primary schools into nearest high schools, DEO Samuel told The Hans India.

In Anantapur, only 1,294 schools were covered under the Nadu-Nedu programme so far in the first phase. Of the 1,294, works related to 800 schools alone were grounded in the first phase. In 400 schools, works like paintings of toilets and water treatment arrangements are in progress.

Toilet maintenance in some schools is far from satisfactory, while in some institutions temporary arrangement is being made from other sources for the supply of water. Some contractors could not complete the works assigned to them due to shortage of funds.

NABARD which adopted 10 schools in the district has failed to wrap up the renovation works, along with other amenities. Except the schools that are in close proximity to district headquarters, several schools which have good toilets are not being maintained as many teachers cite paucity of funds as the reason for their poor maintenance.

According to the DEO, 985 schools were supposed to be covered in the second phase but the same had been condensed to 291 schools.