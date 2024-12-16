Anantapur should be made second capital, demands Nagaraju

Anantapur: Reservation Porata Samithi (RPS) and Reservation Employees Federation (REF) founder - president Dr Pothula Nagaraju has demanded the Central and State governments to give a special package for the development of Rayalaseema districts.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Nagaraju said that if at all there is a region that demands special attention for development in the country, it is Rayalaseema region. Both the Central and State governments must announce a special package for it’s development. He also demanded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to declare Anantapur as the second capital of the State.

Many people’s movements had been launched for the development of the region as well as for separate Rayalaseema State creation. He criticised that leaders would fight for the regional cause when they were in Opposition and they will forget about it once they capture power.

Nagaraju said just like Chief Minister Naidu took initiative for setting up High Court bench in Kurnool, he should also take steps to set up a Legislative Assembly and Secretariat in Anantapur. He said that soon he will write to intellectuals and leaders of political parties and discuss the issue to take a united stand and fight for the regional cause. This would trigger development of the region and have access to the seat of power in the region, he noted.