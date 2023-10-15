  • Menu
Anantapur: Talk on stress-free life held at CUAP

Visiting Professor Rohini Sivananda addressing the students at CUAP campus in Anantapur on Saturday
A talk on ‘Stress-free life’ was held at the Central University of Andhra Pradesh campus on Saturday by Prof Rohini Sivanada, Visiting Professor, Department of Psychology.

Anantapur: A talk on ‘Stress-free life’ was held at the Central University of Andhra Pradesh campus on Saturday by Prof Rohini Sivanada, Visiting Professor, Department of Psychology.

Interacting with the students, Rohini called upon the students to live a stress-free life by following physical, psychological tips and makeovers.

She said it is very important to manage stress and lead a positive life. NSS CUAP, NSS POs, faculty and students participated.

