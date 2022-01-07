Anantapur to generate 4,000 mw green energy

Anantapur: The solar and wind power projects in Rayalaseema are generating more than 5,000 mw of non-conventional energy power of which Anantapur district alone is contributing to 4,000 mw of power. Efforts are being made to fast track three major upcoming solar and wind projects and ensure their completion by early 2022.

AP Power Generation Company is executing a major solar power project at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore at Talaricheruvu village in Kadiri mandal. Works are progressing on a fast pace and is expected to be completed by the end of current financial year. Another 1,500 mw of power will be produced by all the three projects combined. Once the projects are completed, Anantapur district's contribution to power production will come to more than 5,000 megawatts of solar and wind power.

Land acquisition for the 200 MW wind-cum-solar hybrid power project has been completed, according to National Renewable Energy Development Corporation (NREDCAP) district manager Kodandarama Murthy. The project coming up in Ramagiri town in the district is spread in the sprawling 1,000 acres of land located in Ramagiri and Kanaganipalle mandals. Already 750 acres have been acquired in Ramagiri and another 250 acres in Kanaganapalle. The World Bank aided wind-cum-solar power hybrid power project costs Rs 1,400 crore and is being implemented by National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) and the SECI. The unique project is another feather in the cap of Ramagiri town which had hosted several wind and solar power projects. The power project is likely to be completed by early 2022.

NREDCAP district manager Kodandarama Murthy told The Hans India that a 35-km line from Ramagiri to Hindupur has been laid to supply power to National Power Grid. The uniqueness of project is that the project will have 40 megawatt hour storage capacity while the total power production is 200 MW. The project promoters have already submitted environmental impact assessment.

NTPC solar project at N P Kunta near Kadiri is also making headway. Out of 1,000 mw solar power capacity, 250 mw plant had been commissioned. It is currently producing 250 megawatts. International tenders have been called for the remaining 750 megawatts plant construction and tenders process had been completed and works would start anytime, according to NTPC sources.