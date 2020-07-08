Anantapur: Tungabhadra Board likely to release water to HLC next month

Anantapur: The state government is yet to take a decision on the fresh proposals for HLC modernisation works, according to District Water Resources department chief engineer Nagaraju.



Presiding over a meeting to take stock of the modernisation works, canal repairs for readying canals for the HLC water release due next month, at his chambers here on Tuesday, Nagaraju said that ground level survey of canal repairs need to be taken up including south branch canal, Guntakal branch canal and Rayadurgam branch canal.

The Tungabhadra Board is expected to release water to HLC next month.

The reservoir has 163 tmcft of water out of which 24.98 tmcft of water is to be released to HLC canal. The HLC modernisation works is under the consideration of the present government. Superintendent engineer Rajasekhar, Executive Engineers Panduranga Rao, Sreenivasulu and Suresh Babu and Deputy Engineer Ramana Reddy were present.