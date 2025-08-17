Anantapur youth meet President

Anantapur/New Delhi: Bisathi Bharath, a young leader from Kandikapula village in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, met with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan to discuss the concept of One Nation One Election. Bharath is a key member of the Samvidhaan Support Group, an initiative formed by young achievers of India to promote electoral reforms. He was part of a delegation that included several National Youth and NSS Awardees such as Shiva Kumar, Madhish Parikh, Simardeep Syal, Rohit, Pallab Biswas, Niharika, Shrusti, and Mantu Kumar.

The group presented a memorandum supporting simultaneous elections across the country. The Samvidhaan Support Group has been actively campaigning for this cause, engaging with over 320 Members of Parliament, conducting a massive signature drive with lakhs of young supporters, and organising impactful events such as a one-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar and a peaceful protest march to Parliament with 2,000 youth participants. They also submitted 112 signed requests from National Youth and NSS Awardees to the President. During the meeting, Bharath emphasized that One Nation One Election would help curb policy paralysis, reduce election expenditure, prevent misuse of illicit liquor, drugs, and black money, cut down excessive campaign time, and address voter fatigue. He said the reform would also enhance governance, administrative efficiency, and economic growth.

The President appreciated the delegation’s efforts and acknowledged the commitment shown by the youth towards this national reform.