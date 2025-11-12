Ananthalakshmi College student receives best NSS volunteer award

Anantapur: M Sandeep Kumar Reddy, a final year B.Tech student at Ananthalakshmi Engineering College, has been selected for the JNTUA “University Best NSS Volunteer Award 2025” and has received the award, informed the college principal, Dr Kutala Srinivasulu.

On this occasion, the College Principal said that under the guidance of National Service Scheme Officer T Manohar, the College National Service Scheme volunteers are conducting many service programmes in the college.

In recognition of the spirit of service, commitment towards community service, leadership qualities and reliable service attitude shown in these activities, Ananthalakshmi College NSS volunteer M Sandeep Kumar Reddy was honored with the Best NSS Volunteer Award for 2025 by JNTUA University. College Chairman M Anantharamudu congratulated M Sandeep Kumar Reddy on the occasion. College Vice Chairman M Ramesh Naidu said that it is a matter of pride that Sandeep Kumar Reddy has received this award for his outstanding performance at the university level.