Anantharamudu receives Teluguvan Spurthi Award

Anantapur: On the completion of 25 years of Teluguvan, an organisation that made a name for itself in the digital media sector, the Teluguvan Inspiration Awards were presented at a function held in Hyderabad to those who have rendered outstanding services in their chosen fields, with a social conscience and a constant concern for public welfare.

In this programme, Mullaguru Anantharamudu, chairman of Anantalakshmi Group of Educational Institutions and President of Anantapur District Orchard Association, received the award in the agricultural expert category from Justice NV Ramana, Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Tridandi Chinna Jiyar Swamy and Raghurama Krishnam Raju, Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, in recognition of his outstanding services in the field of agriculture.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of Ananthalakshmi Group of Educational Institutions, Mullaguru Ramesh Naidu, the teaching and non-teaching staff congratulated Mullaguru Anantharamudu.