Andhra Capital row: PIL filed in High Court against the repeal of CRDA Act bill

In a rude shock to the ruling YSRCP, two public interest lawsuits were filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the repeal of CRDA act bill passed in the state assembly on Monday. The petition sought to suspend the bill passed by the AP legislature. The Petitioner appealed to the court to grant an interim injunction order to stop the bill from implementation. Central government, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and ministers are held respondents in the petition.

Amravati farmers, on the other hand, have already filed a petition in the High Court on the issue of three capitals. The court is due to hear the appeal today. The AP government has held a special assembly session for three days to approve important bills.

The YSRCP government headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the key bills in the House on the first day of the session. The Finance Minister has introduced the Decentralization Bill while Botsa Satyanarayana moved the repeal of CRDA bills in the assembly.

On the other hand the two bills likely to come for the discussion in the council on Wednesday.