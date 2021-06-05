Andhra executes major bureaucratic rejig with focus on housing department

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has transferred 19 IAS officers, as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle, late on Friday.

Apart from new collector postings in Krishna, Srikakulam, and Anantapur districts, the rejig saw several sub-collectors being shifted to the housing department.

As per the orders issued by the General Administration Department, Srikakulam district collector J. Nivas replaces Krishna district collector A. Md Imtiaz who has been posted as special secretary to the minorities welfare department.

AP AGROS vice chairman and managing director Lathkar Srikesh Balajirao has now been posted as collector at Srikakulam. The services of S. Krishna Murthy, additional registrar, cooperatives have been placed at the disposal of agriculture and cooperation department for posting him as vice chairman and managing director, AP AGROS.

While Anantapur district collector Gandham Chandrudu has been appointed as director, village and ward secretariat, APEPDCL chairperson and managing director Nagalakshmi has replaced him as collector at Anantapur.

Visakhapatnam sub collector Dr Venkateswar Salijamala has been transferred and posted to Anantapur, as joint collector, housing.

Narsapur sub collector K.S. Viswanathan has been transferred and posted at Prakasam as joint collector, housing while Vijayawada sub collector H.M. Dhyanchandar has been shifted to Kadapa for posting as joint collector, housing.

Madanapalle sub collector M. Jahnavi was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, East Godavari. Narsipatnam sub collector N. Maurya was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, Kurnool.

Narasaraopeta sub collector S. Nupur Ajay Kumar has been transferred to Krishna district with posting as joint collector, housing while Rajamahendravaram sub collector Anupama Anjali has been transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, Guntur.

Similarly, Parvathipuram sub collector Videsh Khare has been transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, at Nellore while Tekkali sub collector Ganore Suraj Dhananjay was transferred to West Godavari, for posting as joint collector.

Nandyal sub collector Kalpana Kumari has been transferred to Visakhapatnam and posted as joint collector, housing, while Tenali sub collector K. Mayur Ashok was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, Vizianagaram.

Himanshu Kaushik, Amalapuram sub collector has been transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, Srikakulam.

The transfer of several IAS officers to the housing department acquires significance, as it comes in the wake of start of first-phase construction works of more than 15 lakh houses under chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's pet public housing scheme.

Sub-Collectors should be relieved only after making suitable in-charge arrangements, so that the COVID-19 related activities do not suffer in the district, said the order issued by chief secretary Aditya Nath Das.