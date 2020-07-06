Andhra govt. cancels distribution of government awards for the year 2020-21

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled this year's government awards, which would be presented to individuals and organizations who have excelled in various fields. The government cancelled the program for the year 2020-21. The decision was taken as part of precautionary measures in the wake of the covid-19 outbreak. The authorities feel that it is inappropriate to present the awards in this unprecedented times. The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief ministerhas cancelled this year's government awards, which would be presented to individuals and organizations who have excelled in various fields. The government cancelled the program for the year 2020-21. The decision was taken as part of precautionary measures in the wake of theoutbreak. The authorities feel that it is inappropriate to present the awards in this unprecedented times.

On the other hand, the number of Coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh continue to rise. A total of 998 positive cases were reported on Sunday, according to the state's Department of Health's Bulletin. Of those, 961 were from Andhra Pradesh, 36 from other states, and one foreign returnee.

The death toll has reached 232 along with 14 new deaths on Sunday. The total number of Coronavirus cases in the state so far has reached 18,697.