Andhra govt. gets nod to disburse amount of Rs. 20,000 to AgriGold victims

The government of Andhra Pradesh has taken another step in order to help Agri gold‌ victims. According to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's promise deposits of less than Rs 10,000 have already been paid to the tune of Rs 263.99 crore. The Telangana High Court on Monday allowed the latest deposits of less than Rs 20,000. This again cleared the line for the payment of deposits to the government. The AP government told the Telangana High Court that the CID would collect the details of the depositors through the ward secretariats.

The details of the depositors collected will be examined by CID DSP, RDO. The Secretary of the District Judicial Service will certify the applications. AG Shriram told the court that the money would be deposited in the bank account of the eligible depositors through the Collectorate. The High Court directed the government to complete the distribution process by March 31.

Meanwhile, Andhra Bank and SBI have brought to the notice of the Telangana High Court that their petitions on the auction of AgriGold assets are pending. The AP government has filed a petition to transfer the AgriGold case to the AP High Court. The bench said that the decision would be taken by the High Court Chief Justice (CJ).