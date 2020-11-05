Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said tough measures have been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in government schools. He said the special task force has been set up for this. The minister said the cases identified so far came from those who have undergone the tests a couple of days ago. He said that corona-infected students and teachers were immediately isolated.

Minister Suresh said that they will review the management of classes 9,10 after three weeks. He said the next decision would be taken in view of the growing number of cases. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the schools were being run as per the covid rules.

The Minister further said that the students were interested in going to schools that opened late due to the corona. Education Minister Suresh revealed the details stating that schools were reopened on the 2nd of this month and by Wednesday the 4th where 100 per cent attendance recorded in all the districts except Krishna district will be open.

He said that the health of the students was the main goal and the authorities were alerted by getting information from all the districts from time to time. He also directed the authorities to take proper care of the sanitation conditions in the schools from time to time.