Kadambari Jetwani case three IPS officers suspended

VIJAYAWADA: Former state police intelligence chief and senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu, Vijayawada former commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata and former DCP of Vijayawada Vishal Gunni were suspended by the police department on Sunday following the allegations leveled by the Bollywood actress Kadambari Jetwani that she was allegedly arrested and tortured in a false case. She visited Ibrahimpatnam police station on Saturday and lodged a complaint against some IPS officers, former ACP and circle inspectors and some others. On Saturday, the police department suspended former ACP Hanumantha Rao and former CI of Ibrahimpatnam police station Satyanarayana. The next day on Sunday, the government issued orders suspending three IPS officers. For the first time in recent years IPS officers have been suspended in the state.

These three officers are facing allegations that they were very close to the YSRCP leaders in the YSRCP rule. The suspension of IPS officers was predicted in the state.

Earlier, Vijayawada commissioner of police S V Rajasekhara Babu began the probe recently on the allegations leveled by the film actress Jetwani that she was illegally detained, arrested and tortured in a false case. The Vijayawada CP appointed the ACP K Sravanthi Roy as an enquiry officer to probe the case. The actress alleged that at the behest of IPS officers, she was arrested by Ibrahimpatnam police in February 2024. She alleged that she was detained in the VTPS Guest house in Ibrahimpatnam in the outskirts of Vijayawada and tortured. The Ibrahimpatnam police booked a case on Jetwani that she had blackmailed a Krishna district entrepreneur and YSRCP leader K Vidya Sagar. Kukkala Vidya Sagar and the film actress Kadambari knew each other since 2015. She was released on bail on March 6, 2024 and went back to Mumbai.

After the defeat of YSRCP in the Assembly elections and formation of NDA alliance government, she came out and explained that the Vijayawada police leveled false charges, arrested and tortured her and parents in a false case.