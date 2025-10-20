Andhra: Jagan slams CM Chandrababu Naidu over unfulfilled promises

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday slammed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his coalition government over not fulfilling the promises made to people before the elections.

He asked whether even a single “lamp” has actually been lit in these 18 months of governance.

Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled the promises made by Chandrababu Naidu, including Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for unemployed youth, Rs 1,500 per month for every woman, Rs 4,000 pension from the age of 50, Rs 20,000 annual aid to every farmer besides PM-Kisan, Rs 15,000 rupees per year for every child in every family, three free LPG cylinders per household every year, and free bus rides for women in all routes and services

He said none of these assurances have turned into reality. Instead of lighting new lamps, Chandrababu Naidu and his allies have extinguished the ones that were glowing brightly during the YSRCP government from 2019 to 2024, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a post on ‘X’.

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that schools, hospitals, agriculture, welfare, transparency, and law and order have all suffered under the present regime. He reminded that during YSRCP’s rule, nearly 30 welfare schemes through Direct Benefit Transfers lit up every household, but the current coalition has only spread darkness and despair across Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and former minister Gudivada Amarnath welcomed IT Minister Nara Lokesh for finally admitting the success of the $4.2 billion Pinnapuram Solar, Wind and Pumped Storage Hydro Project, a visionary initiative that was conceived, facilitated, and implemented under the leadership of then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Ironically, the same Nara Lokesh, who once ridiculed and made sarcastic comments about this deal for political mileage, is now shamelessly trying to take credit after its global success. His selective memory and opportunistic PR stunt only expose his hypocrisy and desperation for relevance. The truth remains that it was Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision, determination, and global outreach that turned Pinnapuram into a reality, not Lokesh’s tweets or empty words,” he added.