Andhra launches efforts to evacuate Telugus stranded in Sikkim

The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated measures for the evacuation of Telugu families stranded in Sikkim due to floods and landslides.

The state government said on Sunday that it is actively addressing the urgent situation involving Telugu families stranded in Lachung, Sikkim, due to severe flooding and landslides.

Under the leadership of Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, concerted efforts are underway to ensure their prompt evacuation, according to a statement from the office of Andhra Pradesh’s Resident Commissioner in New Delhi.

Those affected include Kurmanadha Rao, a Tahsildar of Vizianagaram, who, along with his family, has been trapped for the past three days. The family consists of M. Uma (38), Deekshitha (15), and Jayansh Narayana (6). Their safety is of paramount concern, said the Resident Commissioner.

Following directives from Ravi Chandra, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan team has been in contact with local authorities, including Anant, Collector, and Chungtan Arun Tatal, Superintendent of Police in Mangan district, to coordinate necessary support. Additionally, Sridhara Rao, DGP, Sikkim, is playing a vital role in facilitating assistance for the stranded families.

Currently, access roads to the affected area are blocked due to landslides. However, restoration efforts are expected to be completed by Monday. All individuals are reported safe, and the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan is taking every precaution to facilitate their safe return home.

Rain-induced landslides, floods, flash floods, and lightning across the northeastern region since May 29 have claimed 30 lives.

Nearly 1,500 tourists from various parts of the country were stranded in Sikkim. According to officials, 115 tourists are stranded in Lachen and 1,350 tourists in Lachung.

One person was killed, two were injured, and eight others went missing when a vehicle in which 11 tourists were travelling plunged into the Teesta River in the Mangan district of Sikkim.