Andhra Loyola College alumni meet organised

Vijayawada: The alumni of Andhra Loyola College who pursued their Intermediate and B.Com studies between 1970 and 1975 organised a reunion meet at the college premises today. Former students gathered in large numbers and fondly reminisced about their memorable days on campus, recalling shared experiences, academic life, and the lifelong friendships forged during their years at the institution. The reunion served as a nostalgic platform for the alumni to reconnect with their alma mater as well as with oneanother.

As part of the programme, the alumni visited the ALCA School, where they witnessed the impressive cultural and academic talents of the students. They expressed happiness and appreciation for the standards of excellence that continue to be upheld by the institution.

The alumni also interacted with first-year degree students of Andhra Loyola College, sharing their personal experiences, professional journeys, and valuable life lessons. Their interactions motivated the present generation to pursue their goals with dedication, discipline, and a strong sense of purpose.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Fr Melchior introduced the alumni to the current students and advised them to treat the experiences and insights shared by their seniors as guiding lessons for both academic achievement and personal development. During the evening session, senior lecturers Mett Venkateswara Rao, Narayana Rao, M Prakasa Rao, Chandra Mohan, and MC Das were felicitated by the alumni in recognition of their invaluable contributions to the institution. The reunion concluded on a warm andnostalgic note, reaffirming the enduring bond between Andhra Loyola College and its alumni.