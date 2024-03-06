Live
Just In
Andhra minister’s convoy collides with autorickshaw, one killed
One person died and another was severely injured after a vehicle in the convoy of an Andhra Pradesh minister and a key leader of the YSR Congress Party, collided with an autorickshaw in Prakasam District on Wednesday.
An escort vehicle of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh collided with a three-wheeler on the National Highway near Kesinenipalli in Tripurantakam mandal of Prakasam District.
The accident occurred when the minister was travelling from Vijayawada to Markapuram in connection with Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit.
One person travelling in the autorickshaw died on the spot while another was critically injured. The police have identified the deceased as Izrayil, a resident of Manarajupalem in Tripurantakam.
The injured was admitted to the government hospital at Markapuram.
The minister was in another vehicle when the incident happened.