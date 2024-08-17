Andhra players selected for Duleep Trophy Championship

Visakhapatnam : Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) informed that three talented players from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the forthcoming Duleep Trophy Championship.

The trophy is scheduled to commence from September 5. The first match will be played in Bengaluru and the remaining five matches will be held at Anantapur.

Cricket players from Andhra Pradesh K.S. Bharat and Ricky Bhui have been selected to represent team D Nitish Kumar Reddy has been selected to represent team B.

ACA extends wishes to KS Bharat, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ricky Bhui for the successful campaign. Meanwhile, nominations filed for the ACA governing body.

Candidates contesting for the six vacant seats in the governing body of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) filed their nominations at the YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in PM Palem on Friday. Kurnool District Cricket Association president Govindar Reddy has filed nomination on behalf of Kesineni Sivnath, who is contesting for the post of president.

Similarly, P Venkata Prasad (Vice President), Sana Satish Babu (Secretary), P.Vishnu Kumar Raju (Joint Secretary), Dandamudi Srinivas (Treasurer) and D G Vishnu Tej (Councillor) submitted their nominations.

Advocate N Ashwin Kumar received the nominations from the contesting candidates on behalf of ACA Electoral Officer Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. The governing body is going to be elected unanimously.