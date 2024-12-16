BRS raises sentiment pitch in a bid to regain its mojo

Hyderabad: The BRS is back on the sentiment pitch to regain the lost ground in the State by re-activating the cultural wings, including poets and literates, to energise the cadre at the grassroots level.

The party had recently organised programmes inviting personalities who were active during the Telangana agitation but not seen during the last ten years of its rule in the State. The recent issue of ‘Telangana Thalli’ has added to the efforts of BRS to target the government.

According to leaders, the party will focus on issues related to sentiments. The Revanth Reddy government is changing everything in the name of erasing the traces of KCR. “How can we keep quiet when the government is ‘attacking’ the culture of Telangana? In what way is Kakatiya Kala Thoranam objectionable on the State emblem?” questioned a senior party leader.

Alleging that there is a deliberate attempt by the CM to destroy the Telangana culture, BRS working president KT Rama Rao wrote a letter to Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi stating that his party would oppose attempts to destroy the State’s rich culture.

The party had recently organised a meeting of the poets and literates at Telangana Bhavan. Leaders present said the meeting resembled the agitation days, as some of them were seen on the dais after a long time. The party leadership promised to hold the Telangana Literary Festival every year from November 29 to December 9.

A day before, KTR had met poet Nandini Sidha Reddy and said another struggle was needed for protecting the existence of Telangana. It may be mentioned here that Sidha Reddy had rejected the Rs 1 crore reward by the government. KTR said this would be a milestone in efforts to protect the existence of Telangana.

Defying government orders, BRS MLC K Kavitha, along with many followers, laid the foundation for the ‘original Telangana Thalli statue’ in Jagtial. She pledged to install statues across villages stating that Telangana's traditions would be protected, village by village.

The party-affiliated unit Telangana Jagruti has also been revived. The organisation was named Bharat Jagruti, but recently, Kavitha said the programmes taken up in Telangana would be under Telangana Jagruti and outside the State would be under Bharat Jagruti. Leaders feel this is one of the best planks with which the party can corner the government in the coming days.