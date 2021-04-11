Andhra Pradesh: 10 held in Nandi idol vandalising case in Chittoor district

Chittoor: Vandalization of 500 years old ancient Nandi idol situated at Malleswara Swamy Temple, Jagamarla villlage, Palama ner Mandal,Chittoor district has evoked a sensation in the district.

According to S.Senthil Kumar, SP, Chittoor that the police have arrested ten offenders of the crime and seized five vehicles on Saturday " The offeders snatched the Nandi idol from the temple and broke into pieces where they did not find diamonds as they predicted. Their efforts remained futile. Finally, they threw the broken pieces in SwarnaMukhi river .The police investigated the case nabbing all the ten accused recovering the broken pieces of Nandi Idol " the SP disclosed .Palamaner police have registered a case.