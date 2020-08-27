Andhra Pradesh: 134 Deputy Tahsildars to be promoted as Tahsildars

Vijayawada: In all 134 deputy Tahsildars working in the state will be promoted as Tahsildars very soon as the revenue department has agreed to give promotions in this regard.



Leaders of the Revenue Services Association met Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Neerab Kumar and requested the latter to promote the deputy tahsildars as the tahsildars.

They said the promotions issue has been pending for a long time. Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu in a press release on Thursday said 134 deputy Tahsildar will be promoted as Tahsildars and orders will be issued very soon for it.

He said the Deputy CM and Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das has agreed to give promotions because of the relentless work being made by the deputy tahsildars in the Covid pandemic time and thanked the minister, CCLA Neerab Kumar and the staff of the CCLA office.

RSA leaders Chebrolu Krishna Murthy and V Girikumar Reddy also participated in the meeting.