Andhra Pradesh: 16 IPS officers reshuffled in the state, Chief Secretary releases orders

As many as 16 IPS officers including ASP SEBASP, SEBOSD, Narsipatnam OSD Narsipatnam SP, East Godavari SP, Krishna district SP, Vijayawada Railway SP have been transferred in Andhra Pradesh. The transfer order was issued by Chief Secretary Adityanath Das just after midnight on Tuesday.

The list prepared by DGP Gautam Sawang regarding the transfers was sent to CM Jagan and CS issued orders in line with the changes he had suggested.



The YSRCP government has appointed new SPs for almost all the districts in the newly formed government. Still, half the district SPs have been going on for over two years. The SPs of Kurnool, Anantapur, Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, Rajahmundry, and East Godavari districts will be in office for two years.



With Nellore SP Bhaskar Bhushan moving to central services, no one has yet been appointed to replace him. Vizianagaram SP Rajakumari has been there for over two years who was now promoted to DIG and appointed as the 'Disha Special Officer. Deepika M Patil, who is currently the Disha officer, has been transferred as Vizianagaram SP.



According to the transfer list here is the allotment



Vizianagaram SP Rajakumari has been promoted as Disha DIG. In addition, she was assigned as the admin DIG in the DGP's office.



M.Deepika transferred as Vizianagaram SP.



CH Vijaya Rao transferred as Nellore SP.



M. Ravindranath Babu transferred as East Godavari District SP.



Adnan Naeem Hasmini transferred as Gray Hounds Commander.



Siddharth Kaushal transferred as Krishna District SP.



Y Rishant Reddy transferred as Guntur Rural Admin Additional SP.



‌Satish Kumar transferred to Special Enforcement Bureau as Additional SP



Vidyasagar Naidu Posting as Additional SP, Special Enforcement Bureau



Garikapati Bindu Madhav has been transferred as SEB Additional SP.



Tuhin Sinha transferred as SEB Additional SP.



P Jagdish has been transferred as ASP, Paderu, Visakhapatnam District.



G Krishnakanth has been transferred as ASP, East Godavari District, Chintoor.



VN. Manikanta Chandolu has been transferred as Assistant SP of Narsipatnam, Visakhapatnam District.



Krishnakant Patil has been transferred as Assistant SP, East Godavari District, Rampachodavaram.



Government orders to transfer Tushar Dudi as Assistant SP, Chintapalli, Visakhapatnam District.