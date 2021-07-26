Top
Andhra Pradesh: 1627 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths registered in the state today

  • Coronavirus Update in Andhra Pradesh: Medical and health department releases covid-19 media bulletin.
  • Reports 1627 new cases and 17 deaths.

As many as 1627 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the total tally to 19,56,392. While coming to the fatalities, 17 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours ending on Monday morning taking the death toll to 13,273.

Meanwhile, 2017 new recoveries reported on Friday by which a total of 19,21,371 have cured on the overall. On the other hand, the number of active cases falls to 21,748. The recovery rate increased and the death rate also falls down.

According to the district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest cases with 385 followed by 284 in East Godavari and 235 in Prakasam district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 29. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



