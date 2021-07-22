Andhra Pradesh: 1843 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths registered in the state today

The Andhra Pradesh state has reported 1843 new covid-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours ending on Thursday morning. With this, the total number of cases increased to 19,48,592 and the death toll to 13,209.



As many as, 2199 new recoveries reported taking the total cured to 19,11,812 while the number of active cases falls to 23,571 Meanwhile, the recovery rate increased and the death rate also falls down.



According to the district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest cases with 301 followed by 235 in West Godavari and 232 in Prakasam district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 28. The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



On the other hand, the state has conducted 70,727 new tests taking the total samples tested to 2,39,09,363 across the state.







