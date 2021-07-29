Andhra Pradesh: 2107 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths registered in the state today

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed as many as 2107 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours ending of Thursday 10 am. The total tally mounted to 19,62,049. While coming to the fatalities, 20 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 13,332.

Meanwhile, 1807 new recoveries were reported on Thursday by which a total of 19,27,438 have cured the overall. On the other hand, the number of active cases has been at 21,279.

According to the district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest cases with 392 followed by 316 in East Godavari district and 303 in Krishna district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 28. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.

The state has conducted a vaccination drive on Monday till Tuesday and about 15 lakh people took a jab including pregnant women, teachers, and other health care officials. The government has conducted the review on Wednesday over the coronavirus situation and directed officials to be vigilant ahead of the third wave and advised them to set up an oxygen supply in PHC as well.







