Andhra Pradesh: 49 more found positive in Kurnool

Kurnool: With the abrupt rise in 49 new Covid-19 positive cases in the district on Sunday, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 53. Of the 49 new positive cases, majority cases are from Kurnool town. Eleven cases were registered in Kurnool town, 3 at Nandyal, 3 at Kodumur, 2 at Nandikotkur, one each at Banaganapalle, Panyam, Gadivemula and Atmakur and another 26 at various places in the district.

Majority of the virus affected persons are in the age group of 28 to 45 years old. Surprisingly, a minor (17) boy of Kishan King Colony in Atmakur was also tested positive. With the rise in positive cases, the residents are in a state of panic. One positive case is registered on March 23. A resident of Rajasthan working in Railway department, who was stationed at Nossam village in Sanjamala mandal was tested positive.

He was shifted to the isolation ward at Kurnool Government General Hospital and is being treated for the virus. Within a span of one week, three more positive cases were registered, one at Roja Street in Prakash Nagar (Kurnool town), one at Banaganapalle town and the other at Owk village. All positive persons were shifted to isolation wards and are under continuous doctor's observation.

Speaking to media over the rise in positive cases, District Collector G Veera Pandieyan said there was no need to panic but everyone needs to strictly follow lockdown norms.

He appealed to people to cooperate with the police and revenue department personnel and stay indoors and stop spreading the deadly virus. The Collector said that 246 samples have been sent to virology departments at Anantapur and Tirupati and the results are awaited.

He said around 15 quarantine centres with 1,535 bed facilities have been arranged and around 600 people were being treated at these quarantine centres. He appealed to people to call 9441300005 or 104 and inform about the Corona related issues.

The Collector further said that the areas where positive cases were registered were completely lockeddown, except medical shops no other shops would be opened. Fogging, cleaning and spraying of disinfectants are being done on war on foot basis, added the Collector. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli was also present at the media conference.