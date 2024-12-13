Transforming leftovers: 2 innovative recipe ideas

Ever made a little extra rice or roti and had to throw it away? Why waste perfectly good food when you can easily transform it into another mouthwatering dish? Try these recipes suggested by Chef Siddharth Parab, Executive Chef at SpiceKlub USA in Cupertino, California.

Leftover Rice & Veggie Fritters

Recipe: Ingredients:

• 1 cup cooked rice (any variety)

• 1/2 cup chopped leftover vegetables (carrots, peas, beans, etc.)

• 1/4 cup grated cheese (optional)

• 2 tbsp breadcrumbs

• 1 egg (or 1 tbsp chickpea flour mixed with water for a vegan option)

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 1/2 tsp cumin or coriander powder (optional)

• Oil for frying

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked rice, chopped vegetables, cheese, breadcrumbs, and egg.

2. Add salt, pepper, and spices to taste. Mix everything well until the mixture holds together.

3. Form small patties or fritters with the mixture.

4. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Cook each fritter for about 3-4 minutes per side, until golden and crispy.

5. Serve with a yogurt dip or chutney.

Leftover Roti or Bread Upma

Recipe: Ingredients:

• 3-4 leftover rotis (flatbreads) or slices of bread, roughly torn

• 1 small onion, finely chopped

• 1 small tomato, chopped

• 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

• 1/4 tsp turmeric powder

• 1 green chili, finely chopped (optional)

• A few curry leaves (optional)

• Salt to taste

• Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

• 1-2 tsp oil

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Once they start popping, add onions, green chili, and curry leaves. Sauté until onions are translucent.

2. Add turmeric powder and tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes soften.

3. Add the torn rotis or bread pieces to the pan. Sprinkle salt and mix well to coat the bread/roti pieces with the spices.

4. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until everything is heated through.

5. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.

Hop on the zero-waste trend and save food while creating delicious, sustainable meals!