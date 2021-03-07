Andhra Pradesh: 67 Chalapathi Institute of Technology students get placement in Innolabz

Amaravati: Campus recruitment was held by Innolabz, Noida for the students of IV B Tech 2020-21 batch of Chalapathi Institute of Technology (CIT), Guntur, on Saturday at Chalapathi Institute of Technology, Mothadaka, Guntur Campus.

In all, 213 students participated in the recruitment drive and out of them, 67 students have been selected after they came out successfully in psychometric test and personal interview, said Dr V Ranga Rao, Principal, Chalapathi Institute of Technology. The annual salary offered to the selected students is Rs 3 lakh.

During the Academic year 2020-21, different training programmes have been conducted for the students going for the campus placements by the Training and Placement Cell of the College which has resulted in students getting more appointments.

The selected students have been congratulated by Chairman Y V Anjaneyulu and Y Sujith Kumar Secretary.