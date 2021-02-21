Andhra Pradesh: 82.85% voting in last phase panchayat elections

Amaravati: The last phase of panchayat elections held on Sunday recorded an all-time high polling percentage. According to official figures, 82.85 per cent of votes were polled in the fourth and final phase. Vizianagaram district topped with 87.09 per cent polling and Nellore district registered lowest of 76 per cent polling.

It may be noted that the first phase of panchayat polls registered 81.67 per cent voting, second phase 81.61 per cent polling, third phase 80.71 per cent polling and fourth phase 82.85 per cent polling registering total average of all the four phases of polling at 81.78 per cent.

In phase IV panchayat elections polling was held for 2,744 gram panchayats and 22,422 wards. Of the total 3,299 panchayats scheduled for polling in phase IV, 553 panchayats became unanimous and 7,475 candidates remained in the fray. Of the 33,435 wards 10,921 wards became unanimous and elections held for 22,422 wards for which 49,083 candidates remained in the fray.