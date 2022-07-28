Andhra Pradesh: 8K teaching posts vacant in varsities, colleges

Tirupati: There are almost 8,000 vacancies of teaching posts in universities and government aided degree colleges in the State. Out of them the share of the universities account for about 3,500 plus posts. Yet, there was no recruitment in the state for several years. This among various other issues was exposed by the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) again as they sought government's intervention in resolving them.

Disclosing the details, ABRSM State convenor Prof Y V Rami Reddy told The Hans India that as per the National Educational Policy guidelines, unless all the vacancies are filled, the State government will not get any funds from the UGC following which the government is also serious on it. He said that they have submitted a representation to the government on this along with some other key demands on Tuesday. The university teachers were not getting the arrears relating to the UGC 7th Pay Revision Commission which are due for a long time. Further, the retired university teachers and those who worked in other higher educational institutions have to get Rs 300 crore arrears relating to various financial benefits for which they are entitled and desperately looking for their release.

The teachers in the universities and other higher educational institutions were looking for promotions under career advancement scheme (CAS) and the government needs to direct the universities to conduct the CAS regularly. The teaching faculty has to get Rs 500 crore arrears of dearness allowance (DA). While the UGC guidelines prescribe the age of superannuation of university teachers as 65, the State government has fixed it as 62 which needs to be changed.

All the teaching faculty are to be provided Aarogyasri cards under employee health scheme and ensure its implementation. When Prof Reddy along with other representatives of ABRSM Prof Ramachandran, Dr Narasimha Rao, Dr Satyendra and others met the chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, he assured them to take the demands to the notice of the Chief Minister and other Ministers and try to resolve them soon.

Prof Rami Reddy said that if the government fails to release the arrears, they are planning to proceed legally against the diversion of Rs 300 cr funds meant for payment towards UGC PRC arrears and Rs 200 cr of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) funds to other schemes.