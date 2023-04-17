Andhra Pradesh: Adapa Seshu counters Pawan Kalyan on his remarks against ministers

Andhra Pradesh Kapu Corporation Chairman Adapa Seshu slammed at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against state ministers saying that they had to apologise Telangana people. He advised Pawan to think before talking and demanded an apologise to the people Andhra Pradesh.



Adapa Seshu spoke to the media in Tadepalli on Monday and said that the Ministers did not say anything to the people of Telangana only replied to Minister Harish Rao's comments. He said while Harish talked about the development here, they talked about the situation in Telangana and made clear that Pawan Kalyan is talking to insult the people of AP. He said Pawan Kalyan is slitting mud on the ministers.



Adapa Seshu accused Pawan Kalyan of taking package from Chandrababu in AP and KCR in Telangana and demanded that Pawan apologize to the people of AP and come to the state.



Earlier, Pawan Kalyan enraged over the Andhra Pradesh minister for speaking against the Telangana minister Harish Rao and demanded the apology from the AP minister to Telangana people.