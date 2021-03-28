Andhra Pradesh: Adimulapu Suresh directs education dept. to abide by Covid guidelines

Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has advised the authorities to ensure that teachers and students abide by the covid rules as corona is spreading again. On Saturday, a video conference was held at the State office of Samagra Shiksha Scheme with the District Joint Collectors, Varsity Vice Chancellors, Department of Education on the plan to be followed for protection from 'covid'. Special Principal Secretary Higher Education Chandra, K Hemacandra Reddy chairman of Higher Education, the educational director Vadrevu Chinna Veerabhadrudu , director of the SSA plan of the state panel K Vetriselvi, intermediate board secretary V Ramakrishna participated. The minister later told the media that they had provided lessons online, offline and live streaming to keep students away from school.

He said it was rare to conduct classes with all due care during the corona. He said he was able to put the academic calendar in the groove with directions of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the teachers are advised to take precautions such as masks, sanitizers and physical distance as the virus is currently spreading. He said special SOP guidelines have been formulated to make this academic year run smoothly and opined that Jagananna Gorumudda should be served to all the children in batches rather than all at once.

The Minister further added that they are setting up a special monitoring cell at the district and zonal level and clarified that a thermal screen should be set up for the students. "We are starting solitary confinement from April 1, so children and teachers are advised to come to school on time," Suresh said. He said that the students and teachers in all schools must make sure their attendance be recorded in biometric and district officials are entitled to check biometric attendance.