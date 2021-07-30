Andhra Pradesh: Agriculture boards will participate in all Agricultural issues, says Kurasala Kannababu

State Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the Agriculture boards are participating in all agricultural issues. On Friday he attended an awareness seminar for the chairmen of agricultural advisory boards.



Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the CM had directed the Agriculture Advisory Boards to appoint the farmer as the Chairman. He said the CM had set up agricultural advisory boards with the good intention of bringing agricultural services closer to the farmers and help them better.

He said the councils would guide all aspects of agriculture, horticulture, co-operation, silk cultivation, fish and prawn farming, co-operation, and so on. Minister Kannababu said that every crop cultivated should be registered in this e-crop.