Andhra Pradesh: Akshaya Patra Centralised Kitchen inaugurated in Mangalagiri

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated the Akshaya Patra Centralised Kitchen set up by ISKCON in Atmakur of Mangalagiri mandal on Friday. The food required for lunch in schools is prepared here and in various parts of the district. To this end, the Akshaya Patra Foundation has set up a state-of-the-art kitchen.



The representatives of the Foundation explained to the Chief Minister the details of the meals being prepared for the students. Later, the Chief Minister served the meal to the students. This is the largest project in AP on behalf of ISKCON. A state-of-the-art kitchen is being set up at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

Meanwhile, the ISKCON started the construction of temples of Srivenkateswara Swamy and Radhakrishna. Against this backdrop, CM YS Jagan performed Bhumi Puja to the land of Harikrishna Gokula Kshetra which is being set up with Rs 70 crore. The art fields will undertake the construction of a training center for youth and yoga meditation centers to perform traditional dances.