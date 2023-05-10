Andhra Pradesh: All set for Polycet-2023 today

Guntur: As many as 1,59,144 candidates will write Polycet-2023 to be held on Wednesday at 560 centres in the state. The test will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm. State Board of Technical Education has made all the arrangements to conduct the examinations. The candidates are directed to report at 10 am at the examination centre.

Compared to last year, the number of students appearing for the examination has increased by 21,000 due to awareness created by the AP State Board of Technical Education. Vigorous campaigning by all staff of government and private polytechnics explaining the benefits of polytechnic education which is skill-oriented, practical-oriented and job-oriented motivated many students to appear for entrance exams this year. The massive increase in the placements for diploma holders are one of the reasons for increase in candidates for Polycet-2023. Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani reviewed the arrangements on Tuesday.

Polycet-2023 free coaching was conducted in 84 government polytechnics from April 16 to May 8 in which 8,987 students attended and study material prepared and distributed free of cost. The coaching material provided was in both English and Telugu versions separately.

The staff of government and private polytechnics visited almost all the government and private schools throughout the state giving details and advantages of polytechnic education through pamphlets.