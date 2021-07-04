Andhra Pradesh: Alla Rama Krishna Reddy seeks detailed probe into alienation of assigned lands

Amaravati: Mangalgiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy has submitted video evidence in regard to Amaravati capital region land scam to CID officials and demanded a comprehensive inquiry to bring the facts behind the alienation of assigned lands.

Speaking to the media at party central office here on Sunday, the MLA alleged that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his coterie had threatened Dalits and forcibly acquired lands in Amaravati region and released a video evidence in this regard. He said Chandrababu Naidu and former Ministers P Narayana and Prathipati Pulla Rao indulged in real estate business by taking away lands of Dalits forcibly at nominal price with the help of some officials.

The MLA said the details of assigned lands were tipped off to real estate businessmen in advance. The TDP leaders along with the businessmen have forcibly taken away the lands from Dalits to benefit Naidu's benamis and close associates.

He said the previous government had announced the capital region after these lands were acquired by TDP leaders and real estate businessmen and some senior IAS officials were also involved in the scam.

He reminded that the lands of Dalits can't be bought and demanded the CID officials to conduct an in-depth investigation into the scam and arrest those involved.

The MLA urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give back the assigned lands to Dalits in Amaravati region.