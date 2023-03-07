  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Annual Teppotsavam at Tirumala to end today

Andhra Pradesh: Annual Teppotsavam at Tirumala to end today
x

Andhra Pradesh: Annual Teppotsavam at Tirumala to end today

Highlights

The annual Teppotsavam at Tirumala will end today with the procession of presiding deity Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi Bhudevi.

The annual Teppotsavam at Tirumala will end today with the procession of presiding deity Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi Bhudevi. Against this backdrop, Arjita and Sahasra Dipalankarana services will be cancelled.

Earlier on Monday, as part of Teppotsavams at Tirumala, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi were took out for procession on the decorated flotilla to bless devotees.

Meanwhile, the rush of devotees continues in Tirumala and the officials said that it would take fourteen hours for Sarvadarshan for those who don't have tokens. According to officials, 65,613 devotees visited temple on Monday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X