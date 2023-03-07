Andhra Pradesh: Annual Teppotsavam at Tirumala to end today

The annual Teppotsavam at Tirumala will end today with the procession of presiding deity Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi Bhudevi. Against this backdrop, Arjita and Sahasra Dipalankarana services will be cancelled.



Earlier on Monday, as part of Teppotsavams at Tirumala, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi were took out for procession on the decorated flotilla to bless devotees.

Meanwhile, the rush of devotees continues in Tirumala and the officials said that it would take fourteen hours for Sarvadarshan for those who don't have tokens. According to officials, 65,613 devotees visited temple on Monday.