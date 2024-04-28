Nellore: Jagan’s manifesto has no vision for AP says Chandrababu Naidu

Nellore : “The 2024 elections are turning out to be crucial for the state and the people, more particularly because the YSRCP government has proved that it has no vision and no direction. The YSRCP government has also made it clear that it was not in favour of Amaravati as the state capital and wants AP to continue to be a state without a capital. All these issues have become clear from the manifesto it had released on Saturday,” said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing Prajagalam at Atmakur in Nellore district, Naidu said the YSRCP manifesto has nothing new. “It was old wine in a new bottle. Jagan has hit another self goal,” he said.

“People should now take a firm decision on whether they want the Stone Age to continue or the Golden Era which the NDA had promised. If they once again commit the mistake of electing YSRCP as they did in 2019, the only option for Telugu people would be to migrate to other parts of the country,” he said.

He said if YSRCP comes to power, forget about welfare but with the help of the new land act, the government would take away the lands of all and they will have no way to get it back. Recalling the suicide of the family of a weaver in Madhavaram village of Vontimitta mandal in the CM’s home district Kadapa, Naidu said that was just a trailer.



He pointed out the seriousness of the issue referring to the incident of a woman from Guntur Srilakshmi, who had cut her Thumb in New Delhi, to highlight the issue of graft in the state and said people should ponder over such incidents seriously and break the “wings of the fan” (election symbol of YSRCP) and dump it in dustbin.



Naidu assured people of Atmakur constituency that the NDA government would provide water for agriculture by completing the Somasila reservoir. He said that linking of Godavari, Penna rivers would be done as that was the only solution to address these kinds of problems in dryland areas.



TDP Nellore Lok Sabha nominee Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, Atmakuru assembly segment nominee Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and others were present.

