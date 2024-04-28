10 Tried-and-Tested Home Remedies for Toothaches

If you're experiencing tooth pain, it's crucial to identify the source of your discomfort. You can then figure out the best way to address the pain, swelling, and other symptoms.

When it comes to minor irritation, a saltwater rinse and cold compress can usually do the trick. However, if your toothache is more severe, you might want to consult a dentist. Visit your dentist if your symptoms last longer than two days. They will be able to advise you on ways to reduce your pain and avoid it in the future.

To alleviate dental pain at home, you can try out these ten effective home remedies:

NSAIDS

Toothaches are no match for crushed Tylenol. Baby aspirin or Tylenol would work. The powder can be applied directly to the sore spot in your mouth after crushing it. To relieve your discomfort, let it dissolve slowly.

Ginger and Cayenne Pepper

Add a little water to a mixture of powdered ginger and cayenne pepper. Next, fill your tooth with paste using a cotton swab. In order to prevent gum irritation, keep the mixture away from your gums. As an anti-inflammatory, this can alleviate pain quickly.

Tea bag

To reduce some of the discomfort and swelling, try placing a moist tea bag on your tooth. For added pain relief, dip the tea bag in ice water before steeping if you're not cold-sensitive.

Cloves

For temporary tooth pain relief, try applying a pinch of ground cloves to your tooth and holding them in place. You could also try soaking a cotton swab in clove oil and dabbing it on the sore spot.

Tea Tree oil

Apply some tea tree oil to the tooth by dipping a cotton swab in the solution. Another option is to gargle with a solution of warm water and a teaspoon or two of tea tree oil. The mixture should not be swallowed.

Asafetida

A traditional Indian spice, asafetida has both culinary and medicinal uses. On a stovetop heat, combine ½ teaspoon of ground asafetida with a few spoonfuls of lemon juice. The asafetida will soften and dissolve if you keep stirring it on the stove. You can use a cotton swab to apply the solution.

Plantain leaf

Get the juices out of a washed plantain leaf by crushing it. Then, apply the leaf directly to the painful tooth, pressing down with your fingers if necessary. This may provide the relief you've been seeking.

Cinnamon and Honey

Because of their anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, cinnamon and honey are great remedies for toothaches. Take one teaspoon of cinnamon powder and five teaspoons of honey in a mixing bowl and stir until a sticky paste forms. Use this concoction on your teeth multiple times daily.

Wheatgrass

The antibacterial qualities of wheatgrass make it an effective weapon against tooth decay and pain. For pain relief and bacterial reduction, try drinking it straight or using it as a mouthwash. The effects can be achieved by simply chewing on some fresh wheatgrass also.

Cucumber

Put a piece of fresh, chilled cucumber on your tooth for some relief after slicing it. Another option is to combine crushed cucumber with rock salt to create a paste. Place the paste on the affected tooth.

Wishing you a speedy recovery from the nagging toothache!