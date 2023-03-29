Andhra Pradesh: APVVP recruits 162 specialist doctors in 14 specialities

Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) has concluded walk-in interviews for the appointment of specialist doctors in hospitals. As many as 162 posts were filled in 14 specialties in the interviews conducted from 23rd of this month to Tuesday.



The APVVP has notified 319 posts in 14 specialties and 316 doctors attended the interviews. Among the 162 post recruited 112 posts are permanent and 50 posts are filled on contract basis. These include General Medicine 28, General Surgery 27, Gynecology 33, Anesthesia 22, Pathology 12, Paediatrics 12 and other specialties in the rest.

On the other hand, the government has given emergency permissions to fill up the vacancies immediately.