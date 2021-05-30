Andhra Pradesh: Atchennaidu fires at YSRCP govt., says it failed to deliver in last two years

Andhra Pradesh TDP president Atchennaidu has criticized the YSRCP government for doing nothing for the state during the last two years of its rule. He released a 94-point chargesheet in Visakhapatnam titled 'Jagan's two-year destruction'. Atchennaidu then spoke to the media. He said the government had failed in both development and welfare. He described the Navaratnalu brought by YSRCP as fake. They are changing the names of the schemes they have brought in the past.



Atchennaidu was incensed that not a single industry had been brought to the state in two years and the state had become home to the unemployed. He said that they are ruling with ACB, JCB and CID. "There is no response over special status to the state during the two-year YSRCP rule," Said Atchennaidu.



Atchennaidu commented that YSRCP leaders were making rhetorical speeches that 96 guarantees had been implemented and and fumed that the government was ready to make 100 mistakes if another 4 mistakes were made. He said the people of the state were confused by the name of the three capitals with the conspiracy that Chandrababu would get a good name if the capital of Amaravati was completed. "During the reign of Chandrababu, 74% of the work on the Polavaram project was completed," Atchennaidu asserted.



He alleged that Rs 5,000 crore had been illegally amassed by the YSRCP associated contractors. Atchennaidu questioned over the assurance given by government that the Polavaram project would be completed by June 1.