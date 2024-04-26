Pitroda remarks against Indian ethos: Dinakar

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said the statement by the Indian Overseas Congress president Sam Pitroda on inheritance tax is absolutely wrong. He reacted to the statement made by Pitroda, an associate of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who said inheritance tax collected in the USA is very interesting.

Dinakar suggested that Pitroda give suggestion to the Congress party to remove the ‘inheritance mask’ within the party. He said the Congress is making statements against the traditions and customs of the families in Indian culture.

Dinakar said Bharat is paying heavy inheritance tax due to Congress as the party is running its affairs with its faith in inheritance of ‘Nehru family with the mask of Gandhi’.

He said it is the traditions and the customs of Indian culture denote that whatever the members of earn and accumulate legitimately such property or wealth can be transferred as per the wishes of the rightful owner within the family and no one can restrain or infringe the natural rights of the citizens of our country. He said such statements may create fear among the people.